Meet Shiva Chauhan, first woman officer deployed at Siachen at over 15,600 ft

Chouhan/Chauhan was commissioned into the army in May 2021. The Rajasthan-based officer holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from NJR Institute of Technology in Udaipur. She lost her father at the young age of 11 years and her mother took care of her studies. From her childhood, she was motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces and showcased unparalleled zeal during training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The Army said the team of Sappers led by Shiva Chauhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks.