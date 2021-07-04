Meet Sirisha Bandla, the 2nd Indian-born woman astronaut to fly to space

Andhra Pradesh-born astronaut Sirisha Bandla will be flying to space with UK billionaire and founder of the Virgin Galactic company Richard Branson on July 11.

Bandla will be taking care of the researcher's experience on the Unity22 mission. She will be one of the six space travellers aboard 'VSS Unity' of Virgin Galactic, scheduled to take off to space from New Mexico alongside the founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson.

The Telugu woman hailing from Andhra's Guntur district who was brought up in Houston will become the second India-born woman to fly into space after Kalpana Chawla. Rakesh Sharma and Sunita Williams were the other Indians who went into space prior to Bandla.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old aeronautical engineer shared she was "incredibly honoured" to be part of the crew.

"I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," she posted.

Branson announced on June 2 that he will make a spaceflight on July 11, earlier than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it's time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic spaceflight," Branson tweeted on late Thursday.

The company confirmed the information and published a video, presenting six crew members of the next spaceflight, including Bandla.

"Join us July 11th for our first fully crewed rocket-powered test flight and the beginning of a new space age. The countdown begins," the company wrote on its Twitter page.

Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos is also going to make a spaceflight onboard the New Shepard spaceship, which is scheduled for July 20.

Bezos chose July 20 as his West Texas launch date — the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He assigned himself to the flight just a month ago, the final stretch in a yearslong race to space between the two rich rocketeers.

Amazon's founder will be on Blue Origin's debut launch with people on board, accompanied by his brother, the winner of a $28 million charity auction and Wally Funk, and one of the last surviving members of the Mercury 13.

Funk, at age 82, will become the oldest person to launch into space when Blue Origin takes its turn.

