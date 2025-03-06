Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad, the classical singer-dancer who tied the knot with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with a popular classical singer from Chennai, Sivasri Skandaprasad, on March 5. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close relatives at a resort on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

For the wedding, BJP MP Surya donned a traditional wedding attire, while the bride looked stunning in a golden yellow saree.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Born on August 1, 1996, she is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam virtuoso, who was her first introduction to the world of music, The Week reported.

Sivasri Skandaprasad is also a highly skilled Bharatnatyam dancer.

She has an impressive academic background. She pursued her bachelor’s in bio-engineering from SASTRA University in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, a master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras, and a master's degree in Sanskrit from the Madras Sanskrit College.

She is the founder of Ahuti, an initiative that aims to promote art, inclusivity, and cultural diversity through online training programmes.

Sivasri has over 144k followers on Instagram and more than 2 lakh followers on YouTube.

Recently, Sivasri gained recognition after singing a song in the Kannada version of the popular film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. She sang Helhe Neenu alongside maestro AR Rahman. She has received training from Guru AS Murali.

She has also performed at JAAP, a musical event in Delhi. Her hobbies reportedly include cycling, trekking, travelling, and outdoor activities.

She first gained recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her rendition of the Kannada devotional song Poojisalende Hoogala Thande.

"Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me 🙏🏻 Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey🙏🏻," she posted on X in January last year.