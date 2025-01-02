Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad — BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's would-be bride

Artist Sivasri Skandaprasad first gained recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her rendition of the Kannada devotional song 'Poojisalende Hoogala Thande'. Know more about her here.

BJP's youth leader and MP Tejasvi Surya to marry soon? Social media is abuzz with claims that the Bengaluru South MP is likely to marry Sivasri Skandaprasad, a singer and Bharatnatyam artiste. However, these claims have not been confirmed by Tejasvi Surya yet.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Sivasri is a Chennai-based musician. Born on August 1, 1996, she is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam virtuoso who was her first introduction to the world of music, The Week reported. She has a specialisation in Carnatic music.

Not just as a Carnatic musician, Sivasri has marked her presence in multiple spheres of art as a Bharatanatyam artiste, a painter and a Bhagavath.

According to reports, Sivasri made her cinematic debut in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, singing Helhe Neenu alongside maestro AR Rahman.

Sivasri is also the founder of ‘Ahuti’, a platform that encourages the growth of 64 Indian art forms.

According to the 'Ahuti' website, Sivasri pursued a B Tech (Bio-Engineering) from SASTRA University, Thanjavur, "as she was very keen on understanding the amalgamation of engineering and biology." She also has an MA in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and is "pursuing an MA in Sanskrit from The Madras Sanskrit College."

Sivasri Skandaprasad's website describes her as “a young artist who stands tall by her unflinching conviction in everything that Sanatana Dharma stands for."

"Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me 🙏🏻 Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey🙏🏻," she posted on X in January last year.