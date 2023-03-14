Meet Surekha Yadav, Asia's 1st woman loco pilot who now operates Vande Bharat1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:00 AM IST
- Hailing from Satara, Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav became the country's first female train driver in 1988
Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot is now operating the Vande Bharat Express. Union Minister of railway Ashwini Vaishnaw praised Yadav and wrote a tweet saying, "Vande Bharat - powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express".
