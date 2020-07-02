Meet the CRPF jawan who rescued 3 year-old in Sopore encounter

Pawan Kumar hails from Varanasi and is from the 179 battalion which came under attack this morning."Prior to serving in Jammu and Kashmir, he was in 203 CoBRA battalion of CRPF which is an anti-Naxal battalion specially raised to deal with Naxalism. He performed there very well and later got transferred to another conflict zone Jammu and Kashmir. He is serving in Sopore since 2016 and have involved in various operations and other duties," a senior CRPF official said.