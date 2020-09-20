Meet the fearless families of Ladakh Scouts

This sentiment is common among other families as well. Seeing her sons donning the Indian Army uniform, T Kunjes feels proud. But she is also getting worried when she doesn't get the chance to speak to them."I do get anxious when I don't get to communicate with them but somehow, we feel that they must do well. During this present situation, I do get worried about their safety, but also feel proud that my child is defending the country," said Kunjes, the mother of two Ladakh Scout soldiers.