Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Marico's managing director Saugata Gupta emerged as the the highest-paid CEO in the segment as his total pay package in FY 2022 witnessed a significant rise of 157 per cent, reported MoneyControl on 15 July.

Gupta's pay package rose from ₹14.03 crore in FY21 to ₹36.1 crore in FY22. Though a substantial part of his income came via employee stock ownership plan and restricted stock units as the CEO exercised stock options granted to him. As per details, Gupta withdrew ₹22.47 crore under the perquisites-ESOPs/RSUs bucket compared to ₹3.36 crore drawn in FY2021.

Following Gupta, is Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta whose salary jumped 47 per cent from ₹15 crore in FY 2021 to ₹22 crore in FY22. He drew ₹3.37 crore as salary, ₹9.2 crore as allowances, ₹4.3 crore as bonus and ₹4.2 crore as perks.

ALSO READ: TCS employees get salary hikes, workforce strength crosses 6 lakh milestone

Securing the third place this year in the list of highest-paid FMCG CEO in India is Nestle India's MD Suresh Narayanan whose pay package for 2022 saw a 9.3 per cent jump at ₹18.80 crore in FY22 from ₹17.19 crore in FY21.

The fourth position in the list is occupied by Dabur India's CEO Mohit Malhotra. he received a pay package of ₹14.60 crore in FY22, which is 42.85 per cent high.

After Malhotra, Britannia's CEO Varun Berry's pay package rose by 9.03 per cent to ₹11.47 crore in FY2022, compared to ₹10.52 crore in FY2021.

Then follows ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri with 5 per cent jump in total salary to ₹12.59 crore in FY22 from ₹11.95 in FY21. Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) CEO and MD Sunil D’Souza was the only top FMCG executive whose pay package was slashed in FY22. D’Souza was paid ₹7.62 crore in FY22, a cut of 27.34 percent, versus ₹10.49 crore in FY21.

Newly appointed MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) was paid ₹2.66 crore as total compensation in FY22.