Meet the highest-paid FMCG CEO in India
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Marico's managing director Saugata Gupta emerged as the the highest-paid CEO in the segment as his total pay package in FY 2022 witnessed a significant rise of 157 per cent, reported MoneyControl on 15 July.

Gupta's pay package rose from 14.03 crore in FY21 to 36.1 crore in FY22. Though a substantial part of his income came via employee stock ownership plan and restricted stock units as the CEO exercised stock options granted to him. As per details, Gupta withdrew 22.47 crore under the perquisites-ESOPs/RSUs bucket compared to 3.36 crore drawn in FY2021.

Following Gupta, is Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta whose salary jumped 47 per cent from 15 crore in FY 2021 to 22 crore in FY22. He drew 3.37 crore as salary, 9.2 crore as allowances, 4.3 crore as bonus and 4.2 crore as perks.

Securing the third place this year in the list of highest-paid FMCG CEO in India is Nestle India's MD Suresh Narayanan whose pay package for 2022 saw a 9.3 per cent jump at 18.80 crore in FY22 from 17.19 crore in FY21.

The fourth position in the list is occupied by Dabur India's CEO Mohit Malhotra. he received a pay package of 14.60 crore in FY22, which is 42.85 per cent high.

After Malhotra, Britannia's CEO Varun Berry's pay package rose by 9.03 per cent to 11.47 crore in FY2022, compared to 10.52 crore in FY2021.

Then follows ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri with 5 per cent jump in total salary to 12.59 crore in FY22 from 11.95 in FY21. Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) CEO and MD Sunil D’Souza was the only top FMCG executive whose pay package was slashed in FY22. D’Souza was paid 7.62 crore in FY22, a cut of 27.34 percent, versus 10.49 crore in FY21.

Newly appointed MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) was paid 2.66 crore as total compensation in FY22.

