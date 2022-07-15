Meet the highest-paid FMCG CEO in India

Gupta's pay package rose from ₹14.03 crore in FY21 to ₹36.1 crore in FY22. Though a substantial part of his income came via employee stock ownership plan and restricted stock units as the CEO exercised stock options granted to him. As per details, Gupta withdrew ₹22.47 crore under the perquisites-ESOPs/RSUs bucket compared to ₹3.36 crore drawn in FY2021.