The proposed grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be sculpted by the Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery Adwaita Gadanayak. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him.
Gadanayak has expressed happiness over the opportunity to carve the statue of the nationalist leader, who was born in Odisha. The statue when installed will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, he said. “I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me".
The black jade granite stone for the carving of Netaji's statue will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the Union Ministry of Culture.
According to media reports, the granite statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.
Till the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Subash Chandra Bose would be present at the same place. PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. The dimension of the hologram statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide.
The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector and an invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Bose will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.
On January 23, PM Modi will also confer the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars', for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony.
The award recognises the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management, the Prime Minister's Office said, noting that it is announced every year on January 23.
