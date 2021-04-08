Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. The two nurses who administered COVID-19 vaccine to PM Narendra Modi are — P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

"I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him, said Sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today, news agency ANI tweeted.

I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him: Sister Nisha Sharma who inoculated PM Modi today. pic.twitter.com/1lkpTU7UHm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

The prime minister posted a picture of his receiving the jab. "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in," he tweeted.

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

PM Modi had taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech on 1 March. Sister Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot. The other nurse was Rosamma Anil from Kerala.

According to P Niveda, PM Modi chatted with them and remarked after receiving the vaccine: "Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

PM Modi had flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January. Till now, the country has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via