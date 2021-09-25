OPEN APP
Meet the richest minister of Modi cabinet, net worth over 37 crore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's net worth stood at 37,91,50,580 as of March 31, 2021. The 56-year-old minister's wealth has increased by 9.28 crore (approx) in last one year. Last year, Shah's net worth stood at 28.63 crore, according to PM India website.

Amit Shah's properties

Shah owns 10 immovable properties and all of them are in Gujarat. Properties owned by him and shared inheritance from his mother are worth 13,56,08,593 ( 13.56 crore). The market value of Shah's properties is 5,71,08,593 and inherited property is 7,85,00,000.

Amit Shah's bank balance

The bank balance of Amit Shah is 32,33,074. Shah's unquoted securities (at book value) amount to 3,08,140. Whereas, the quoted securities (market value) stand at 23,45,73,199. The market value of the quoted securities owned by him increased to 3.78 crore from 2.25 crore.

Amit Shah's other investments

The union home minister has a bank FD of 3,40,908. He owns 50,91,750 of jewellery. The paid-up value of Shah's insurance policies stands at 15,56,389.

Amit Shah's total assets and liabilities

As per the latest declaration, Amit Shah has total assets of 38,07,27,617 ( 38.07 crore) and his total liabilities stand at 15,77,037 ( 15.77 lakh).

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wealth has also seen an increase of 22 lakh in one year. PM Modi's net worth has jumped to 3,07,68,885 crore as of March 31, 2021. He has a bank balance of 1.5 lakh and 36,000 of cash. The 71-year-old PM has zero loans and liabilities. He has no personal vehicle against his name. He has four gold rings worth 1.48 lakh. He has one residential property of 1.1 crore, which is a joint property and he has only a 25% share in it.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, the then government had decided that all Union ministers will have to voluntarily declare their assets and liabilities every financial year at the public domain for greater transparency.

