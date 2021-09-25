Meet the richest minister of Modi cabinet, net worth over 37 crore

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wealth has also seen an increase of ₹22 lakh in one year. PM Modi's net worth has jumped to ₹3,07,68,885 crore as of March 31, 2021. He has a bank balance of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹36,000 of cash. The 71-year-old PM has zero loans and liabilities. He has no personal vehicle against his name. He has four gold rings worth ₹1.48 lakh. He has one residential property of ₹1.1 crore, which is a joint property and he has only a 25% share in it.