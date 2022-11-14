Meet the top 5 champions of Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022

Being an avid quizzer, 5th grader Dakshita has participated in many quizzes before. However, the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 was her first food- themed quiz. “I follow History TV 18 and Discovery channels on TV regularly. OMG! Yeh Mera India is one of my favourite TV shows that helped me prepare for the quiz. I had a lot of fun participating in this food quiz. It increased my knowledge about different varieties of food," she says. Her father Sumit, on the other hand, talked about the types of questions, which, according to him, were a balance of both easy and difficult ones. “The question on Undhiyu was an easy guess while the one on cinnamon was confusing for us," he shares. Science and Maths quizzes pique little Dakshita’s interest besides food quizzes such as these.