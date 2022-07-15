OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Meet the toppers: Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022
Meet Anil Shah from Mumbai has become the all-India topper in the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022. Akshat Goyal from Jaipur stood second while Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi from Surat stood third. Meet Anil Shah scored 642 (80.25%) out of 800 while Akshat Goyal scored 639 (79.88%) and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi scored 611 (76.38%).

66,575 students appeared in Group I while 14,643 (21.99%) passed. 63,253 students appeared in Group II while 13,877 (21.94%). In total, 29,348 students appeared in both the groups, out of which 3,695 students (12.59%) passed.

In total, 12,449 students have qualified as Chartered Accountants as of the result announcement.

