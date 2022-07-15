Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meet the toppers: Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022

Meet the toppers: Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022

In total, 12,449 students have qualified as Chartered Accountants as of the result announcement.
Livemint

Meet the toppers of Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022.

Meet Anil Shah from Mumbai has become the all-India topper in the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022. Akshat Goyal from Jaipur stood second while Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi from Surat stood third. Meet Anil Shah scored 642 (80.25%) out of 800 while Akshat Goyal scored 639 (79.88%) and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi scored 611 (76.38%).

66,575 students appeared in Group I while 14,643 (21.99%) passed. 63,253 students appeared in Group II while 13,877 (21.94%). In total, 29,348 students appeared in both the groups, out of which 3,695 students (12.59%) passed.

In total, 12,449 students have qualified as Chartered Accountants as of the result announcement.

