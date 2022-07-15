Meet the toppers: Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022

Meet Anil Shah from Mumbai has become the all-India topper in the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022. Akshat Goyal from Jaipur stood second while Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi from Surat stood third. Meet Anil Shah scored 642 (80.25%) out of 800 while Akshat Goyal scored 639 (79.88%) and Shrushti Keyurbhai Sanghavi scored 611 (76.38%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}