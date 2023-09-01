Two days after India made history with Chandrayan-3 successful landing on Moon on August 23, a businessman and educationist from Jammu and Kashmir, Rupesh Masson, finalised the deal to buy land on moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

49-year-old Masson, who is also the regional director of UCMAS for Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, shared the details of his land property on moon with HT. He said that he bought land at “Luna Earths Moon, Tract 55-Parcel 10772 known as Lacus Felicitatis (Lake of Happiness)."

Masson purchased the land from The Lunar Registry at New York City and it was certified on August 25, he told HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ideas of occupying space on the moon are a reflection of our quest to see what lies beyond, which is itself a reflection of our quest for deeper meaning within ourselves," he told HT's Ravi Krishnan.

Explaining the thought behind buying a plot on the moon, he said that the moon is either a token of hope in a future. It can also serve as a cost-effective psychological escape hatch for the person confronting climate change.

He said that purchase of land on moon can serve as a satisfaction of some sense for people of some degree of preparedness of different future. He also mentioned about around 675 celebrities and three former presidents of the USA who own extra-terrestrial land on moon and on different planets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}