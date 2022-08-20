Meet this unique car lover! Anand Mahindra shares video

Breaking this narrative and setting up a new definition of a car enthusiast, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has shared a video of a person, in which he is seen exiting his house through a car-like gate.
With the name called ‘passionate car lover’, people must think about a person who has a well-grounded knowledge about cars, a great collection, numerous pictures or video footage of the latest models of their favorite car brands, etc. This is all that a car lover sounds like, but exceptions are always there.
In the video, you can see that the gate is not an ordinary one. It has a car's body fixed in such a way that the person does not need to open it like a standard house door. This unique and customized gate allows the entry and exit like we open or close a car door and then, lock it. The wheels enable the gate to slide back and forth. It seems like the person cut the body of the car in half and get it attached to the front gate of his house.
Anand Mahindra appeared to be puzzled and asked the netizens what could be the inspiration behind it. “1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humor? 4) All of the above?" read the caption.
Take a look at this unique car-like house door,
Netizens' reaction to this car-lover
The video was posted on Thursday, and since then, it has garnered over 448.3k views, more than 16,000 likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.
"He bought the car during a promotion "50% off". He got what was advertised, just 50% off the Car, so he put it to good use," one user wrote, while another said, “Sir I think it's innovative and somehow want to show the different view from another side of the gate."
“Definitely an innovative mind. He is also a good business mind, using things to their most. Utilization of the scrap from his old car, probably. I am only worried about the security, though. Anyone can enter by breaking the glass," a third Twitter user commented.
“A person who don't wanna sell his first ever loved one vehicle n also to minimise steel cost during making gateway for garage," fourth said.
