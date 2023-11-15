comScore
Meet 'Trader Rikshawala' who lost money in stock market, and tried to recover it. What happens next? | Watch video

 Livemint , Written By Alka Jain

A video of an investor, known as 'Trader Rikshawala', has gone viral after he lost ₹500 in a day of trading. He plans to recover the lost money by working hard and taking more auto rides.

Trader Rikshawala. (Screengrab from the video: Instagram)Premium
Trader Rikshawala. (Screengrab from the video: Instagram)

The stock market has become a common way of investment for people across the country as it offers diverse advantages like dividends, the possibility of high returns over a short time period, flexibility to plough smaller amounts of money, an easy process of buying and selling, etc.

People lose and gain! Then comes the recovery period in case an investor incurred a loss during trading in the equity market. Everybody follows different ways of coping with trading losses, be it keeping a positive attitude, recovering from other sources of income, or maintaining trade logs.

One such investor, popularly known as ‘Trader Rikshawala’, has lost 500 in a day during trading. Hence, the trader rikshawala said that he would work hard and ride the auto to recover that lost money.

His video went viral on social media platforms. In the reel shared on Instagram, the trader rikshawala can be heard saying that he usually analyses the stock market after parking his auto on the roadside.

“Today, the equity market was sideways which is why I lost 500 in a day. To recover from that loss, aaj mai daba ke auto chalane vala hu (Now, I will work very hard and take more auto rides). I will recover my loss anyhow," the trader rikshawala said.

Take a look at the video below,

“This is the reality of my life ....," the autorickshaw driver captioned the video on Instagram.  

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 68k likes, 50k shares, and numerous reactions in the comment section. “Samajh gaye traders loss hone per kaise recover karna hai," one user wrote. 

Another user commented, “Great bro! ignore negative comments, just do proper risk management." “You have better explain about second source importance when you had in trading," the third user said. 

“Keep it bro, you always motivate me," the fourth user added. 

One more user posted a hilarious comment and said, “bhai ye bta de trading kar ke auto pe aaya ya auto chalte chaltee trading karne lga."

“Mein jho lakho ka loss karke bhi kuch nahi karta," another person wrote. 

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 01:55 PM IST
