Meet 'Trader Rikshawala' who lost money in stock market, and tried to recover it. What happens next? | Watch video
A video of an investor, known as 'Trader Rikshawala', has gone viral after he lost ₹500 in a day of trading. He plans to recover the lost money by working hard and taking more auto rides.
The stock market has become a common way of investment for people across the country as it offers diverse advantages like dividends, the possibility of high returns over a short time period, flexibility to plough smaller amounts of money, an easy process of buying and selling, etc.