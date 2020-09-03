Vinod Kumar Yadav has made history by becoming the first Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board. The central government on Wednesday formally constituted the Railway Board in the new avatar. Yadav has been appointed as the chairman and CEO of the newly formed Railway Board.

Yadav was appointed as the Chairman of Railway Board in 2019. Prior to this assignment, he had worked he had worked as General Manager, South Central Railway.

Under his regular tenure as the chairman Railway Board, not only was the cadre merger announced, the Board was also trimmed and around 50 officers were shifted from the headquarters to zonal offices. Also, "private players" were roped in to run some trains and announcement of the corporatization of railway PSUs was made.

Yadav's academic qualifications include a Masters Degree in Business Administration – MBA (Technology Management) from La Trobe University, Australia, and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav has held several important executive and managerial positions in the railways and on deputation to various organizations.

In the railways, his previous assignments included serving as Chief Electrical Engineer, Planning/Traction Distribution, Northern Railway; Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operation), Delhi Division, Northern Railway.

As a CEO, Yadav will be the cadre-controlling officer responsible for the Human resources (HR), with assistance from a DG (HR). Yadav has the unenviable task of ensuring that the railways' ambitious cadre merger is implemented without a hitch, and the corporatisation plans get underway.

His biggest challenge will be to resurrect the railways financially as the national transporter has been facing severe cash crunch for the past few years.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the restructuring of the Railway Board, whose strength has been cut from eight to five, as part of large scale reforms initiated by the national transporter.

While Yadav has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Member, Infrastructure, PC Sharma has been appointed Member, Traction and Rolling Stock, PS Mishara has been made Member, Operations and Business Development, Manjula Rangarajan has been appointed Member, Finance.

