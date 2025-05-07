Meet Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed nation regarding India's missile strikes into Pakistan and PoK during midnight targetting nine terror camps as part of Operation Sindoor.

Who is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi? Colonel Sofiya Quershi is an officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals. She has etched her name into military history with numerous groundbreaking accomplishments. At just 35, she carries a legacy that continues to inspire many and leads by example, both on and off the field.

In March 2016, then Lieutenant Colonel Qureshi made history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise. The event, Exercise Force 18, remains the largest foreign military exercise ever hosted by India. Conducted in Pune from March 2 to March 8, the war games brought together forces from 18 nations, including ASEAN countries and major global powers such as Japan, Russia, China, the United States, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia.

Qureshi headed her team in critical training segments emphasising on Peacekeeping Operations (PKOs) and Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA). According to reports, she served as a military observer in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo in 2006 and has been actively involved in peacekeeping operations since 2010, a field in which she continues to make distinguished contributions.

Who is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? Wing Commander Vyomika Singh's journey to the Air Force started with a dream when she was in school days as she wanted to fly. Her name 'Vyomika' suggests one who lives in the sky or the daughter of the sky. She went on to pursue her goal by joining National Cadet Corps (NCC) and earned a degree in engineering.

Vyomika became the first person in her family to be a part of armed forces. She was commissioned as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force. In December 18, 2019, she received a permanent commission in the flying branch.

She has operated different helicopters like Cheetah and Chetak in difficult terrains in J&K, Northeast. Vyomia has logged over 2500 flying hours and participated in different missions, where the major one was in Arunachal Pradesh in November 2020, reports said.

Operation Sindoor: Which targets did India hit? India hit four in Pakistan, comprising Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), according to ANI sources.

Markaz Subhan Allah Bahawalpur 2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke

3. Sarjal / Tehra Kalan

4. Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialko

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, located in Kotli District

8. Markaz Syedna Bilal