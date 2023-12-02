Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was “always a delight" to meet friends as a selfie with his Italian counterpart took the internet by storm on Saturday. The photo was taken on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and shared on social media by PM Giorgia Meloni.

“Good friends at COP28" she tweeted. The Italian PM also captioned the image with the now trending hashtag ‘Melodi’ – an amalgamation of their last names. Social media denizens have since dubbed it the ‘selfie of the year’ “Meeting friends is always a delight," came the response from New Delhi.

Much has been said about the camaraderie shared between Modi and Meloni since their interaction at the G20 summit. Their laughter-filled exchanges during the event in India had made headlines, and the hashtag only gained momentum in the ensuing months.

Prime Minister Modi had also posted a photo from his interaction with Meloni on Friday.

“Met PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," he wrote on X (nee Twitter).

Modi addressed the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit — the ceremonial opening of the high-level segment for heads of state and government on Friday. He also attended the Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance and a Leadership Group for Industry Transition event in Dubai.

During his address, Modi proposed India as the venue for the 2028 edition of the UN climate talks. If the proposal to host COP33 is accepted, it would be the next big global conference in the country after the G20 Summit earlier this year.

India hosted COP8 in New Delhi in 2002 where countries adopted the Delhi Ministerial Declaration which called for efforts by developed countries to transfer technology and minimise the impact of climate change on developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

