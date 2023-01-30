Meeting of International Financial Architecture Working Group of G-20 inaugurated1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Under the chairmanship of India, the group will try to find out how to better equip the multilateral development banks, the major catalysts of development, to meet the global challenges of the 21st century
New Delhi: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pashupati Kumar Paras inaugurated the meeting of the first International Financial Architecture Working Group of G-20.
