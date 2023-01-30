Meeting of International Financial Architecture Working Group of G-20 inaugurated

Tomar said that the International Financial Architecture Working Group has taken noteworthy measures to alleviate rising insecurity over credit flow. “The growing momentum regarding efforts will continue during India’s chairmanship in 2023. The group will also consider how we can leverage the group’s comfortable position to redesign global and financial governance. Under the chairmanship of India, the group will try to find out how to better equip the multilateral development banks, the major catalysts of development, to meet the global challenges of the 21st century."