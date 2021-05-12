Meeting of ministers underway over COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Subscribe
02:59 PM IST ANI

A meeting of a group of ministers of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is currently underway to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Participants of the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and senior officials of the medical and health departments.

Issues pertaining to the rising cases, oxygen supply, hospital beds, and vaccination are being discussed.

Andhra Pradesh's health infrastructure, much like that of the rest of the country, has been reeling under the pressure of the rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, 11 patients died at the Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati due to low pressure in medical oxygen, Hospital Superintendent Dr Bharati confirmed.

Later the same day, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the allocation of an additional 320 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies.

At present, the central government has allocated 590 MT of LMO and the CM appealed to the Prime Minister to increase it to 910 MT.

In another letter, Reddy also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer the manufacturing technology of COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" to other manufacturing companies.

The state reported a total of 20,345 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths and 14,502 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health department informed.

The total cases now stands at 13,22,934. So far, 8,899 deaths and 11,18,933 recoveries have been reported in the state. There are currently 1,95,102 active cases. (ANI)

