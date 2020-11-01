Mega block on Mumbai local trains today: Check timings and route details

Indian Railways' Mumbai division which falls under the Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering works like tracks, signaling and overhead equipment maintenance today.

Thane-Kalyan up and down fast lines from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm:

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.33 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Panvel-Vashi on Up and down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 4.01 pm will remain cancelled.

Down Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.44 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Trans-Harbour line service towards Thane leaving Panvel at 2.24 pm and Dn Trans-Harbour line service to Panvel leaving Thane at 1.24 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi section during the block period.

Thane-Vashi Transharbour line services will be available during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via