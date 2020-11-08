Mega block on Mumbai's suburban section today. Check which routes to be affected

Indian Railways'Mumbai division under the Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today.

Here are the list of routes going to be affected dueto this mega block:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at all stations between Thane and Kalyan.

Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations between Kalyan and Thane, further will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Kurla-Vashi on Up and Down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line/ Main Line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India to the candidates of combined Defence Services ( CDS ) exams, to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai suburban network on Sunday, 8 November, 2020.

Valid identity cards of the candidates for this examination, will be considered as authority for entry at the stations.

