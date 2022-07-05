Mega cluster of mangoes approved by Centre in Lucknow, says Yogi Adityanath

Mega cluster of mangoes approved by Centre in Lucknow, says Yogi Adityanath2 min read . 05:52 AM IST
The mangoes in this cluster will be known as 'Kakori brand'
The mangoes in this cluster will be known as 'Kakori brand'
The central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow and ₹100 crore will be spent on it in the next five years, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow and ₹100 crore will be spent on it in the next five years, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Addressing a function on Monday after the inauguration of 'Uttar Pradesh Mango Mahotsav-2022' in Lucknow, the chief minster said that mangoes in this mega cluster will be known as the 'Kakori brand'.
Addressing a function on Monday after the inauguration of 'Uttar Pradesh Mango Mahotsav-2022' in Lucknow, the chief minster said that mangoes in this mega cluster will be known as the 'Kakori brand'.
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow on which ₹100 crore will be spent in the next five years," said Adityanath.
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has approved a mega cluster of mangoes in Lucknow on which ₹100 crore will be spent in the next five years," said Adityanath.
The chief minister further informed that the mangoes in this cluster will be known as 'Kakori brand', which will be a true tribute to the great heroes of Kakori as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
The chief minister further informed that the mangoes in this cluster will be known as 'Kakori brand', which will be a true tribute to the great heroes of Kakori as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Earlier, the chief minister visited the mango exhibition organised on the initiative of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department. According to an official statement, he also released the Lucknow Mango Festival Souvenir-2022 and felicitated the progressive farmers of the state.
Earlier, the chief minister visited the mango exhibition organised on the initiative of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department. According to an official statement, he also released the Lucknow Mango Festival Souvenir-2022 and felicitated the progressive farmers of the state.
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh were also present at he event.
Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh were also present at he event.
The Uttar Pradesh Mango Mahotsav inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conclude on July 7.
The Uttar Pradesh Mango Mahotsav inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conclude on July 7.
The festival is being organised to increase production of mangoes and income of farmers by bringing various stakeholders on a common platform. Farmers will also be made aware about marketing strategies during the festival.
The festival is being organised to increase production of mangoes and income of farmers by bringing various stakeholders on a common platform. Farmers will also be made aware about marketing strategies during the festival.
As per an official, changing weather patterns have affected mango production all over the world and bringing stakeholders together can help beat such challenges.
As per an official, changing weather patterns have affected mango production all over the world and bringing stakeholders together can help beat such challenges.
At least 65% of the world's mango production (20.4 million tonnes) is from India. With mango belts in 13 districts, UP produces 22% of the country's total mangoes (4.5 million tonnes).
At least 65% of the world's mango production (20.4 million tonnes) is from India. With mango belts in 13 districts, UP produces 22% of the country's total mangoes (4.5 million tonnes).