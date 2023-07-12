comScore
Yogi Adityanth-led  Uttar Pradesh government will organise a mega e-auction for allotting plots for industrial projects on a large scale, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The e-auction is being organised by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA).

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: Date, timings

The online auction would be held from 10 am for industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, PTI reported quoting officials.

A total of 154 industrial plots, 3 group housing, one nursing home, 8 plots for warehouse, and others will be put up for the auction.

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: How to participate?

For participation in this mega bidding process, depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing, and downloading has already been completed through online medium.

Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate the bidding process.

The highest base prices have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees.

-With PTI inputs

12 Jul 2023
