Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Mega e-auction for plots in ten cities of Uttar Pradesh: Date, timings, how to participate, and other details here

Mega e-auction for plots in ten cities of Uttar Pradesh: Date, timings, how to participate, and other details here

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Livemint

The Uttar Pradesh government is organizing a mega e-auction for industrial plots in various cities. A total of 154 plots will be put up for auction.

Mega e-auction for plots in ten cities of Uttar Pradesh: The online auction would be held from 10 am.

Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government will organise a mega e-auction for allotting plots for industrial projects on a large scale, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The e-auction is being organised by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA).

Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government will organise a mega e-auction for allotting plots for industrial projects on a large scale, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The e-auction is being organised by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA).

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: Date, timings

The online auction would be held from 10 am for industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, PTI reported quoting officials.

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: Date, timings

The online auction would be held from 10 am for industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, PTI reported quoting officials.

A total of 154 industrial plots, 3 group housing, one nursing home, 8 plots for warehouse, and others will be put up for the auction.

A total of 154 industrial plots, 3 group housing, one nursing home, 8 plots for warehouse, and others will be put up for the auction.

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: How to participate?

For participation in this mega bidding process, depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing, and downloading has already been completed through online medium.

Mega e-auction for plots in Uttar Pradesh: How to participate?

For participation in this mega bidding process, depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing, and downloading has already been completed through online medium.

Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate the bidding process.

Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate the bidding process.

The highest base prices have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees.

The highest base prices have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees.

-With PTI inputs

-With PTI inputs

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.