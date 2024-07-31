Chiranjeevi pushes away fan trying to take selfie at the airport; netizens call out his rude behaviour | Watch video

The incident came to light after an undated video emerged on social media. The video shows Chiranjeevi stepping out of the lift alongside his wife Surekha at an airport.

Published31 Jul 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi. File photo
Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi. File photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is receiving flak on social media for pushing a fan trying to take a selfie with him.

The incident came to light after an undated video emerged on social media.

The video shows the South Indian star, Chiranjeevi, stepping out of the lift alongside his wife, Surekha, at an airport. When an airline employee approaches him for a selfie, the actor rudely pushes him away.

Chiranjeevi first tried to ignore the airline employee who was trying to click a picture with the star. But when the fan tried again for a selfie, the ‘Godfather’ actor pushed him away, drawing criticism from all quarters.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Some users on X defended him, while others called out his rude behaviour.

“Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport,” wrote one user sharing the video.

Another justified, saying: “The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn’t it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There’s something called civic sense, because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him.”

Third user wrote: “Mana abhimana hero em chesina venakesukoste ela mastaru. (Just because we like him we can’t justify it).”

Another commented: “Vallu emi mana laga economy class lo raru. Business or first class lo vastharu with all amenities like home feeling or else charted flights lo vastharu inka luxury ga. (It’s not like he travelled in economy like us, he came in business or first class or a chartered flight).”

 

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He is known for his films such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’ Most recently, he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

He made his debut in 1978 with the film ‘Punadhirallu’.

Recently, Chiranjeevi, along with his family members, jetted off to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024.

He posted a picture taken in Hyde Park, London, on micro-blogging platform X and wrote: “Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :) [sic].”

Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara's pram while his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana walk alongside him.

In the past, another South film star, Nagarjuna, had also received flak after his bodyguard pushed a specially-abled fan at the airport.

Nagarjuna claimed he was unaware of the incident and later apologised for it.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 05:48 PM IST
