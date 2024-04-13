Active Stocks
CBI registers case against Megha Engineering, steel ministry officials for corruption in ₹315 crore NISP project

Livemint

The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant

The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a 315 crores project for NISP. 

(This is a developing news)

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 05:05 PM IST
