The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a ₹315 crores project for NISP.
(This is a developing news)
