CBI registers case against Megha Engineering, steel ministry officials for corruption in 315 crore NISP project

CBI registers case against Megha Engineering, steel ministry officials for corruption in ₹315 crore NISP project

Livemint

  • The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant

CBI registers case against Megha Engineering, steel ministry officials for corruption in 315 crore NISP project

The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a 315 crores project for NISP.

(This is a developing news)

