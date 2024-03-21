Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bond donors & beneficiaries: Revealing the links
BackBack

Electoral bond donors & beneficiaries: Revealing the links

howindialives.com

While the BJP is in power at the Centre, AITC and DMK lead governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively

The Supreme Court's crucial judgement last month declaring the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional opened the lid on details kept away from the public eye so far. (Photo: ANI)Premium
The Supreme Court's crucial judgement last month declaring the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional opened the lid on details kept away from the public eye so far. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the biggest amount from a single donor, followed by The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), an analysis of 22 entities who donated 100 crore or more via electoral bonds showed. The BJP received 584 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd, while Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd donated 542 crore to AITC and 503 crore to DMK.

While the BJP is in power at the Centre, AITC and DMK lead governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Megha Engineering, the second biggest donor to political parties through electoral bonds, has bagged several infrastructure projects, including the ambitious Zojila tunnel linking Srinagar and Leh. The company also donated to other parties, but the amounts were small. Coimbatore-headquartered lottery services firm Future Gaming, which is the top donor, donated only 7.3% of its total payouts to the BJP and 3.7% to the Indian National Congress.

Overall, 11 of these 22 companies donated more to the BJP than any other party. The BJP, which has strengthened its political position in the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received nearly half of the total donations of 12,155.5 crore.

Qwik Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd donated the fourth biggest amount of 375 crore to the BJP. Vedanta Ltd emerged as the biggest donor for Congress with 125 crore.

 

Overall, 11 of these 22 companies donated more to the BJP than any other party.
View Full Image
Overall, 11 of these 22 companies donated more to the BJP than any other party.

The Supreme Court's crucial judgement last month declaring the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional opened the lid on details kept away from the public eye so far. The first dataset on donors and political parties was released on 14 March in two separate lists, but unique bond numbers that establish the link between donors and political parties were not disclosed then. The Supreme Court criticized State Bank of India for not disclosing all details, and asked it to do so by Thursday.

 

Pragya Srivastava, Nandita Venkatesan and Shuja Asrar Mint contributed to the story. www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App