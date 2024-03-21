Electoral bond donors & beneficiaries: Revealing the links
While the BJP is in power at the Centre, AITC and DMK lead governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively
Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the biggest amount from a single donor, followed by The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), an analysis of 22 entities who donated ₹100 crore or more via electoral bonds showed. The BJP received ₹584 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd, while Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd donated ₹542 crore to AITC and ₹503 crore to DMK.