In the raid, 27 vehicles, eight two-wheelers, 400 liquor bottles, over 500 unused condoms, and crossbows were seized. As per details, 73 people have been arrested from 30 rooms in the farmhouse.
The Meghalaya Police rescued six minors after they busted a brothel allegedly run by militant-turned-politician and state BJP leader Bernard N Marak in Tura, DNA quoted West Garo Hills district's Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh as saying on 23 July.
The senior official added that Marak's farmhouse Rimpu Bagan was raided after a tip-off following six minors – four boys and two girls – were rescued. The premise was being used as a brothel, he added.
"We have rescued six minors – four boys and two girls – who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel, for the purpose of prostitution," news agency PTI quoted Singh as saying.
All the children were handed over to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and further necessary action as per law, he said.
The police suspect the Rimpu Bagan is to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February. The place was traced with the help of girl's relatives.
"It was ascertained that the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times over one week, and a case was registered under IPC sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (punishment for rape) and sections of the POCSO Act," Singh added.
The senior police officer even noted the rape victim had told the court that she and her friend were taken to Rimpu Bagan where the accused hired a room and raped them multiple times.
The officer even added that they have received several complaints regarding the illegal activities taking place at the farmhouse.
During the raid, the police found many young men and women without clothes at the premises. Following this, they arrested 68 of them, along with the the staff of the property. Meanwhile, the BJP leader has been evading the arrest and blamed CM Conrad Sangma for the raid.
During the raid, the police found many young men and women without clothes at the premises. Following this, they arrested 68 of them, along with the the staff of the property. Meanwhile, the BJP leader has been evading the arrest and blamed CM Conrad Sangma for the raid.