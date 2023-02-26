In the 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) got 19 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats and the BJP managed to win two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) grabbed six seats. Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support from UDP, BJP and other regional parties. However, this time, the BJP and NPP have not stitched any prepoll alliance and are going solo. BJP and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which became the main opposition party in Meghalaya in 2021 following the defection of 12 Congress MLAs, became a formidable force, especially after former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined its ranks. The TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats.

