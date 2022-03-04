This comes in the wake of several allegations of mass graft and corruption emerging in Meghalaya, especially in illegal coal extraction and transportation, according to Hindustan Times report. The move by the state government could greatly hamper speedy and thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution in such cases. The move, however, will not have any impact on cases that have been registered before the withdrawal of general consent to the probe agency as the CBI will only have to seek permission for new cases, the Hindustan Times report said.