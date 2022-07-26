Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Meghalaya BJP's Bernard N Marak was stopped by the UP police during a nationwide alert for his arrest by Meghalaya police, for which they were conducting checking of vehicles along the national highway
Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in Tura in West Garo Hills district of the state, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.
The BJP member was stopped by the UP police during a nationwide alert for his arrest by Meghalaya police, for which they were conducting checking of vehicles along the national highway.
The police today issued a look out notice against the Meghalaya BJP vice-president. A look out notice is issued to make sure that a wanted person is not able to leave the country.
Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.
“A look out notice was issued against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu of Tura," West Garo Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.
A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the BJP leader. The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's NPP.
Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators. A hunt is on to nab him.
Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by the CM and fears for his life.