Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests Covid-19 positive, has 'mild symptoms'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. The Meghalaya CM is experiencing mild symptoms and currently under home isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Conrad Sangma wrote, "I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe."

Sangma also tweeted minutes ago requesting all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to get themselves tested.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 29,398 fresh Covid-19 cases today, marginally lower than Thursday's daily count, pushing its overall tally to 97,96,769.

The toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 more fatalities. Over 92.53 lakh people have recovered from the infection so far. The Ministry of Health said the country's active cases dropped to 3.63 lakh after 146 days.

The deadly virus has also infected over 6.95 crore people and killed more than 15.80 lakh across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.48 crore people have recovered from the infection.

