Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- The Meghalaya CM has isolated himself and is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently under isolation, according to the tweet.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The Meghalaya CM has isolated himself and is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently under isolation, according to the tweet.
The Meghalaya CM has isolated himself and is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently under isolation, according to the tweet.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary," the tweet read.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary," the tweet read.
The CM urged those who came in contact with him to get tested for the deadly novel coronavirus.
The CM urged those who came in contact with him to get tested for the deadly novel coronavirus.
Earlier, on 20 December, 2020 the Meghalaya CM had tested positive for the deadly virus. He had then announced on Twitter about his condition.
Earlier, on 20 December, 2020 the Meghalaya CM had tested positive for the deadly virus. He had then announced on Twitter about his condition.
Meanwhile, India logged 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 38,566,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
Meanwhile, India logged 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 38,566,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
Meghalaya has been under Covid curbs from 5 January, as Omicron driven Covid-19 cases saw a steady rise in the North-Eastern state. Night curfew, restriction on movement were imposed.
Meghalaya has been under Covid curbs from 5 January, as Omicron driven Covid-19 cases saw a steady rise in the North-Eastern state. Night curfew, restriction on movement were imposed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!