Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's chopper that was returning from Tura had to make an emergency landing near the scenic Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather. However, this is not a distraught account of a passengers, but the beautiful documentation of how the Meghalaya CM made the most of landing on the scenic place.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's chopper that was returning from Tura had to make an emergency landing near the scenic Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather. However, this is not a distraught account of a passengers, but the beautiful documentation of how the Meghalaya CM made the most of landing on the scenic place.
CM Sangma took to Twitter to share a video and say that during his emergency landing at Union Christian College (UCC) in Umiam, he enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during his walk and had a good time there.
CM Sangma took to Twitter to share a video and say that during his emergency landing at Union Christian College (UCC) in Umiam, he enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during his walk and had a good time there.
He shared a short vide where he listed everything that he witnessed, holistically clubbing them into 'an adventure". In the short video accompanying the tweet, the chief minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.
He shared a short vide where he listed everything that he witnessed, holistically clubbing them into 'an adventure". In the short video accompanying the tweet, the chief minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.
"What an adventure! •Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather •Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus •Met with staff of UCC •Lunch in UCC Canteen. The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely.'" CM Sangma wrote on Twitter.
"What an adventure! •Emergency Landing at UCC, Umiam due to bad weather •Enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the Campus •Met with staff of UCC •Lunch in UCC Canteen. The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely.'" CM Sangma wrote on Twitter.
“The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely," CM Sangma further wrote. He further said that he met the staff at the college and had lunch at the canteen.
“The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely," CM Sangma further wrote. He further said that he met the staff at the college and had lunch at the canteen.
The chief minister was returning from an official visit to his constituency in Garo Hills in the western part of the state.Conrad Sangma said that the chopper had to land at the United Christian College Ground near Umiam lake due to bad weather.
The chief minister was returning from an official visit to his constituency in Garo Hills in the western part of the state.Conrad Sangma said that the chopper had to land at the United Christian College Ground near Umiam lake due to bad weather.
"We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city," he said.
"We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city," he said.
Earlier in the day, he was seen paying with his mother floral tributes to the grave of his father P A Sangma on the occasion of All Souls Day.
Earlier in the day, he was seen paying with his mother floral tributes to the grave of his father P A Sangma on the occasion of All Souls Day.
"Paid respect to my Father (L) Sh. P A Sangma with my mother at the Tura Catholic Cemetery on #AllSoulsDay. I join all the faithful in offering prayers for the departed souls of our loved ones who we cherish and remember especially today," he tweeted.
"Paid respect to my Father (L) Sh. P A Sangma with my mother at the Tura Catholic Cemetery on #AllSoulsDay. I join all the faithful in offering prayers for the departed souls of our loved ones who we cherish and remember especially today," he tweeted.
Catholics across the state celebrate November 2 as All Souls Day and clean graveyards, lay wreaths and conduct special prayer services in memory of the dead.
Catholics across the state celebrate November 2 as All Souls Day and clean graveyards, lay wreaths and conduct special prayer services in memory of the dead.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.