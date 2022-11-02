Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's chopper that was returning from Tura had to make an emergency landing near the scenic Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather. However, this is not a distraught account of a passengers, but the beautiful documentation of how the Meghalaya CM made the most of landing on the scenic place.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}