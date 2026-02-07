Meghalaya coal mine blast: Death toll surges to 27, search & rescue operations ongoing

The fatality count following the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has increased to 27 after two additional bodies were found by search teams, according to a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official.

NDRF official HPS Kandari told ANI that two remains have been retrieved. Efforts continue at the disaster location to locate the remaining laborers trapped underground.

"As per the information of the district administration, 18 bodies were recovered on February 5, four bodies were recovered on February 6 and two bodies were recovered on Saturday. Three NDRF teams are engaged in the ongoing search and rescue operations," HPS Kandari said.

Previously on Friday, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that two individuals were detained during the active probe into the tragedy.

Specifics concerning the cause of the blast and the official names of the victims are currently being established.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow over the deaths in the East Jaintia Hills district mining disaster, describing the event as heart-wrenching.

"It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the President said in a social media post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared financial relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The kin of the victims will be granted ₹2 lakh each, whereas the individuals wounded during the event will receive ₹50,000.

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the regional administration has mandated a thorough investigation into the catastrophe, which took place at an alleged unauthorized coal site in the Thangskai region of East Jaintia Hills. He emphasized that liability will be assigned and rigorous judicial proceedings will follow against the perpetrators.

Several people are still missing, and the rescue teams are looking for them, police said.

Meanwhile, a suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

