Mobile internet was banned in four districts of Meghalaya and curfew was imposed in state capital Shillong when vandalism and arson incidents were reported after police encounter of a top militant, reported PTI , quoting officials.

As per the news agency, a curfew would be in place in Shillong from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Tuesday. Further, mobile internet was stopped for 48 hours, beginning at 6 pm, in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Home secretary CD Diengdog said that stray incidents of vandalism and arson were seen that could disturb public peace and tranquillity, and cause a threat to public safety.

The incidents came after Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a militant who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on 13 August.

View Full Image Meghalaya govt order

Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said.

Director-General of Police R Chandranathan said there was ample evidence against Thangkhiew when he sent his team to arrest the "retired" general-secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed, Chandranathan had said.

Hundreds of his supporters carried black flags as his body was taken to the cemetery.

Government vehicles were vandalised and a police vehicle was set on fire at Jaiaw area of Shillong allegedly by his supporters, police said.

Banning mobile internet, the chief secretary said: "Messaging systems like SMS, Whatsapp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube are likely to be used for transmission of pictures, videos and text and have the potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order."

The curfew was imposed in Shillong through an order issued by East Khasi Hills district administrator Isawanda Laloo.

The Meghalaya Human Right Commission has also taken suo moto cognisance of the encounter, noting, "The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation which according to Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for protection of life and personal liberty for every person within the territory of India."

The commission has directed the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days, failing which the commission has said it will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.