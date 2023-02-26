Meghalaya is all set to decide its political fate in the Assembly polls that are to be held tomorrow i.e. on 26 February. Polling will be held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm.

Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh. He died of cardiac arrest on 20 February.

Meghalaya in numbers:

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

There are over 21 lakh voters (21,75,236) in the state of which 10.99 lakh are women while 10.68 lakh are male. The state has highest number in women voters. This year, there are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

There are a total 3,419 polling stations, 120 will be all women-managed polling stations, 60 are model polling stations and another 60 will be PWD polling stations.

The current term of the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will conclude on March 15. The majority mark to form government in the state is 31.

Security and Prohibition in Meghalaya:

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya. A total of 53 observers – 20 general observers, 21 expenditure observers and 12 police observers - are on the job to ensure that the elections are free, fair and peaceful, the CEO said. As per Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, 640 polling stations are identified as 'vulnerable' while 323 are 'critical' and 84 are identified as both. ECI has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on February 27, the day of polling. The ECI also issued an advisory saying that mobile phones cannot be taken inside voting compartments of polling booths across the state.

To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, ECI ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till 2 March. The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till 2 March. Meghalaya shares a 443 km border with Bangladesh and 885 km with Assam. The district magistrate of East Khasi Hills district issued an order that movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited within a one km radius of the India-Bangladesh border of East Khasi Hills district between February 24 and March 2.

Previous poll result:

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) got 19 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats and the BJP managed to win two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) grabbed six seats. Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support from UDP, BJP and other regional parties. However, this time, the BJP and NPP have not stitched any prepoll alliance and are going solo. BJP and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which became the main opposition party in Meghalaya in 2021 following the defection of 12 Congress MLAs, became a formidable force, especially after former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined its ranks. The TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats.

Key players in Meghalaya:

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency. BJP fielded Bernard N Marak against the NPP chief. In Dadenggre, Congress candidate Chesterfield Sangma is contesting against NPP's James Sangma.

Former CM Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats Tikrikilla and Songsak on Trinamool's ticket.

UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh is contesting from Mairang. Further, NPP pitted Prestone Tynsong from Pynursla. UDP candidate Titosstar Well Chyne is contesting from Sohra.

TMC fielded Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai. BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong and Ernest Mawrie in West Shillong. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is NPP's candidate from East Shillong.

In Pynthorumkhrah, BJP fielded Alexander Laloo Hek. UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is contesting from Amlarem. In Sutnga Saipung, Congress fielded Vincent H Pala. UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla is contesting from Khliehriat.

Key constituency in Meghalaya:

South Tura Constituency: The first on the list is South Tura where the battle is between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and BJP's Bernard N Marak. The Congress has fielded Brenzield Ch Marak in this seat.

West Shillong: The BJP's state leader Ernest Mawrie, one of the party's most recognisable figures in the state, is running in West Shillong. Mohendro Rapsang is the candidate of the ruling NPP and is pitted against TMC's Iwan Maria.

Sutnga Saipung: The seat becomes significant as the Congress' state chief Vincent Pala is contesting for the first time from the Sutnga Saipung constituency. Pala's performance in the elections could have a significant impact on the political landscape of Meghalaya. Currently serving as the Member of Parliament from Shillong, he will be competing against the incumbent Sutnga Saipung MLA Shitlang Pale of UDP and NPP candidate Santa Mary Shylla and BJP's Krison Langstang.

Songsak and Tikrikilla constituency: These two constituencies have become prominent as the former chief minister and current Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, is contesting these two seats on a TMC ticket. In the 2018 elections, Sangma won from both the Ampati and Songsak constituencies as a Congress candidate. However, he quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. In Songsak, Sangma will be facing competition from NPP's Nihim D Shira, INC's Champion R Sangma and BJP's Thomas N Marak. In Tikrikilla, he will be competing against NPP's MLA Jimmy D Sangma, Congress' Dr Kapin Ch Boro, BJP's Rahinath Barchung Rabha, and UDP's Julius T Sangma.

Key issues in Meghalaya:

The ruling NPP, which is seeking to return to power, might have to contend with the anti-incumbency factor this time. The lack of Infrastructure development in remote and hilly regions remains one of the core poll issues this time. Further, allegations of corruption are also haunting the NPP government.

Another factor that might have a bearing on the outcome of this year's polls is illegal coal mining in Jaintia and Khasi Hills. When it comes to key poll issues, unemployment is a pet grouse and demand of the youth. All the parties promised jobs and the creation of election opportunities in their manifesto. NPP attacked the BJP with the long-pending issue of demanding an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Meghalaya.

What is an Inner Line Permit? It is an official travel document issued by a state government to allow inward travel of a national into a protected area for a limited time. Another important in the Meghalaya polls is the Christian and Non-Christian, especially in the Khasi Hills region.

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie on Friday said if BJP comes to power in the poll-bound state, they would not impose any restrictions on the people consuming beef. Ernest Mawrie told ANI that Meghalaya is a Christian-majority state and if BJP comes to power, it would provide more security to the Christians.

This year, from NPP to BJP and Congress to Trinamool, parties have showcased all might when it comes to campaigning right from poll promises or attacking contending forces with slogans. The BJP showed its strength, with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holding rallies. PM Modi also held a roadshow in Shillong on Friday. Rahul Gandhi, who was missing from the campaign scene in Tripura, held a rally in Shillong. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee held public meetings in Meghalaya. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also canvassed for party candidates in the state.

