Meghalaya gets electric trains for first time1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- Mendipathar is the only railway station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In an endeavour for complete electrification, Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning Dudhnai - Mendipathar (22.823 Track Kilometre) single line section and Abhayapuri - Pancharatna (34.59 Track Kilometre) double line section on 15 March.
