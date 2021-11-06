Meghalaya govt cuts VAT on fuel by 5.20 per litre following excise duty cut

Pointing out the importance of having an oil depot of the state, the deputy chief minister said “Right now the government has taken serious note of this and discussion is going on with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and once we have our depot, we will roughly benefit by another 1.5 to 2 per cent." Mentioning that the old depot in Umiam has remained closed for the past many years and the state government wants to revive the same, Tynsong said, meetings are being held with the oil major and the process of finding land is on.