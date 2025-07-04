Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Accused Sonam's brother says will not hire any lawyer until...

Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's family will not hire any lawyer until they speak with her, said Sonam's brother Govind Raghuvanshi on Thursday. Sonam is one of the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.

Speaking with News18, Govind Raghuvanshi said, “I’ve been receiving calls from at least 10 to 15 lawyers, offering to take up the case and handle everything. But I have asked all of them to wait.”

"As I’ve said before…we have not hired any lawyer, and we don't want to hire any yet. Neither have we spoken to any lawyer, nor are we searching for any until we have spoken to Sonam," Govind said.

"But it won't be appropriate for us to meet her as police investigation is going on. I would like to meet her soon after the investigation is over...," he said.

Raja and Sonam — a couple from Indore — had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon in late May before they went missing on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Those arrested for Raja's murder include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. So far, 8 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam's brother Govind also responded to reports that Raja’s family wants to perform Sonam's pind daan — a last rite ritual in Hindu tradition — for Sonam. Govind said his family would support the decision.