Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Bystander outside Indore airport tries to hit accused in Raja Raghuvanshi case | Watch video

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: A man standing outside the Indore airport tried to hit one of the accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case as Shillong Police escorted them inside.

In a short video posted on social media, a man can be seen taking a swing at one of the accused as Shillong Police tries to escort them inside the Indore airport as quickly as possible.

All five accused in the murder case, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, were sent to transit custody after they were produced in a district court on Monday and Tuesday.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by his wife Sonam while the newly-wed couple was on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His body was found in a gorge on June 2, ten days after the couple had gone missing. Sonam had surfaced at a dhaba in Ghazipur on June 9.

Cops have named Sonam as the prime accused, and arrested – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand Kurmi – other accused in connection with the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that some of the accused have confessed to the crime, and all of the arrested accused will be taken to Shillong tomorrow, if not tonight.

“All the accused have been arrested in different places - one in Madhya Pradesh, other in UP… Some of them have also confessed about the crime committed by them… We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then tomorrow all of them will be in Shillong,” he told ANI.

Who all were involved in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder The first and the prime accused in the murder case is Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The second accused, also Sonam's alleged boyfriend, Raj Singh Kushwaha, has been sent to a seven-day transit remand. The third accused, 19-year-old Akash Rajput, was arrested from Lalitpur. The fourth accused, 22-year-old Vishal Singh Chauhan, was arrested from Indore. Anand Kurmi, originally from Bina and fifth accused in the case, was also arrested.

‘Raj Kushwaha, 3 other accused knew each other’ Raj, who allegedly plotted the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi with the latter's wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and three other men hired for executing the crime knew each other since the past, police officials said.

Indore Police also claimed Kushwaha, the suspected boyfriend of Sonam, didn't travel to the northeastern state to avoid suspicion and went about his daily routine, news agency PTI reported.

Despite being a class 12 pass-out, Kushwaha worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by the family of Sonam, a resident of the Govind Nagar Kharcha area in Indore. She used to look after the family business.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and had left for their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 20. Search for them began after their rented scooter was found abandoned along the road from Shillong to Sohra on May 24.