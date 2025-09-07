Honeymoon murder case: Chilling details emerge as police files chargesheet; Raja's brother demands severe punishment

Meghalaya Murder Case: The Meghalaya Police has filed a 790-page chargesheet against eight people, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, in connection with the sensational murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon.
Chilling details have emerged from the chargesheet of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by Sonam Raghuvanshi and her associates.
Speaking to ANI, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi demanded death penalty for all accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha.
“We have not received the chargesheet yet. I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and then will read the chargesheet. Meghalaya police filed 790-page chargesheet in the case. Sonam and all the others accused should face severe punishment. I demand that Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and all the others accused get a death sentence,” he said.
“Earlier, Govind (Sonam's brother) assured us that he would be there to provide justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, but he is not answering my call now, he deceived us like his sister. He lied to us and now he is supporting his family. He is still communicating with Sonam in jail...I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and appeal to get the chargesheet,” Vipin said.