Honeymoon murder case: Chilling details emerge as police files chargesheet; Raja's brother demands severe punishment

Meghalaya Murder Case: The Meghalaya Police has filed a 790-page chargesheet against eight people, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, in connection with the sensational murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon.

Advertisement

Chilling details have emerged from the chargesheet of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi by Sonam Raghuvanshi and her associates.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Chilling details emerge The 790-page chargesheet in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case was supported by material evidence and enclosures and submitted before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division on Friday, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Vivek Syiem said in a statement.

Police said that Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore travelled to Shillong on May 21, after which they headed to Sohra. The couple went missing on May 26 and a search operation was launched by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and local villagers.

Advertisement

On June 2 after days of intensive search operations, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by East Khasi Hills SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor, along with other senior officers, found that Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha hired assiliants to carry out the murder and conspired to kill Raja Raghuvanshi under the pretext of a honeymoon.

The killing was carried out by Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence at the gorge, said police.

According to the statement, police have named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under the 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Raja Raghuvanshi's family demands death penalty Speaking to ANI, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi demanded death penalty for all accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha.

Advertisement

“We have not received the chargesheet yet. I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and then will read the chargesheet. Meghalaya police filed 790-page chargesheet in the case. Sonam and all the others accused should face severe punishment. I demand that Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and all the others accused get a death sentence,” he said.